Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $230.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.