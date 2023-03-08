Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 3,165 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $85,993.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

