Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 3,165 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $85,993.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Grocery Outlet Price Performance
GO opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
