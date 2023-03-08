Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

