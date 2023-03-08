Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 271.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

