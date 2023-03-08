Lido Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.