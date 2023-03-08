Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Tennant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.