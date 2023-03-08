HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,878 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

