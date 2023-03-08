Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.