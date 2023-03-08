Lido Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

