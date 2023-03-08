Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.