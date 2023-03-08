Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

