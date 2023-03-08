Lido Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NJR stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

