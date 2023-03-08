Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

