Lido Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.