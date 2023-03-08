Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

