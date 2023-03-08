Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

