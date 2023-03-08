Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 324,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.59.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

