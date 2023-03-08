Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

