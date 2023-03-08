SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

