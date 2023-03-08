Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.