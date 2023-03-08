Lido Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.