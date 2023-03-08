Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.