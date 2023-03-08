Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

HSIC opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.