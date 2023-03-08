Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,537 shares of company stock valued at $13,020,799. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

