Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 31,812 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.96% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,061,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,665,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,299,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,061,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,665,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,067 shares of company stock worth $10,714,305. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

