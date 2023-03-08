Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 104,444 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,444 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of WEX worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

WEX stock opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

