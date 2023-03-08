The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 752,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 126.2% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

WMB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.