Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

HRL opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

