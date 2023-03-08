Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $84.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

