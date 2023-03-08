Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $27,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Datadog were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 249.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 210,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Datadog by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,343 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Datadog by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 101,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Datadog Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,144 shares of company stock worth $31,558,342. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

