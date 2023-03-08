Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

