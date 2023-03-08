Lido Advisors LLC Buys 6,864 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Down 3.9 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

