Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 497,100 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Kirby worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

