Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 395.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,033 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

