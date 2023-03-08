Lido Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBU. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

