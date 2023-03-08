Lido Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $7,551,000. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 117,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

AMP stock opened at $337.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.31. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.