ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.