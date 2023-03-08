ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

