ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,401,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.