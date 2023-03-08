Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

