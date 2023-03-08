Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $30,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

