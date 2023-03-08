ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 10,146 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Shares of FLGT opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Stories

