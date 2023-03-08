Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

