Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE CP opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

