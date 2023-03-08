Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,817.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 330,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

