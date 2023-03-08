Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,425 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

