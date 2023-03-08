Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,311 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

