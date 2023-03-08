Ethic Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

