Ethic Inc. Buys 166 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $402.74 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

