Ethic Inc. Has $383,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

